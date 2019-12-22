Meijer prepared for procrastinating shoppers

The countdown until Christmas is closing in, and last minute shoppers are feeling the heat.

Local retailers like Meijer are welcoming the extra buisness.

One shopper, Marissela Kim, was getting gifts for her son, nieces and nephews ahead of the big day.

"After Toys-R-Us went out of business, like where do you go now if you're going to go to a place to go shopping and not order off of Amazon?" she said. "Meijer is the next best choice for me."

Toys that are popular this season like Nerf guns, Barbie, and Frozen merchandise are on sale at this time, said Bath Township Meijer store manager Jeremiah Hernandez.

Hernandez said that they will keep all the essentials stocked for last minute shoppers, including food for Christmas dinners, presents and even gift wrapping paper.

"We have team members working 24/7 to make sure that we're stocking those popular items," Hernandez said.

Customers like Kim said they notice and appreciate that.

"I was worried I wasn't going to find any Fortnight products but they have almost a half an aisle full, so I was pleased with the selection," Kim said.

Meijer stores and gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 26.

Meijer Pharmacies will close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and return to regular hours on Dec. 26.

