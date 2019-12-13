Man pleads guilty to keeping US defense secrets at his home

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to keeping classified national defense documents at his home without proper authorization.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that 66-year-old Ahmedelhadi Yassin Serageldin, an Egyptian-born U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to willfully retaining national defense information.

He faces up to 10 years at prison at sentencing scheduled for April.

Federal agents conducting a search warrant at the former Raytheon engineer's Sharon home found thousands of paper documents and electronic files belonging to Raytheon or the Department of Defense, many of which were marked as containing classified information.

A telephone message was left with his attorney Friday.

