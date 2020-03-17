MSU to give credit for on-campus housing

Michigan State University has announced it will give refunds to on-campus residents for their cost of room and board.

Many MSU students have returned home or to other residences since the university was shut down.

University President Samuel Stanley sent an e-mail to students Monday announcing the reimbursements.

It outlined the following:

The school's residential and hospitality service will offer on-campus students, including those in on-campus apartments a credit of $1,120.

To qualify students must be checked out by 5 p.m. on April 12, 2020.

Students will have three options to receive the funds.

These include:

• a credit toward next fall’s on-campus housing and dining costs

• a credit toward next fall’s off-campus dining plan

• a direct deposit in the amount of $1,120, less any outstanding balance with the university (if a balance exists)

MSU students who receive funds can either put them toward a meal plan for next year or make a direct deposit into their bank account.

Both Grand Valley University and Central Michigan University have also agreed to some sort of refund for on-campus student housing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.