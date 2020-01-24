Taking a daily low dose aspirin may lower the risk of preterm birth among first-time mothers.

That's according to new research funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The study included over 11-thousand women from seven low and middle income countries who were pregnant with their first child.

Moms who took a daily low-dose aspirin were 11% less likely to deliver before 37 weeks than those who took a placebo.

Women in the aspirin group also had lower rates of stillbirth or newborn death.

The study was led by researchers at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and published in 'The Lancet'.

