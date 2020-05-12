Loss of healthcare survey

A recent HealthInsurance.com survey finds a whopping 68% don't know what their health insurance options are if they lost their health insurance.

Nearly 1 in 4 know someone who has lost their health insurance during this pandemic.

The survey also revealed that covid-19 hits close to home for most.

46% know someone who has tested positive for covid-19, with a quarter (25%) saying they know someone who has died from complications of the virus.

