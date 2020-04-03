Staffing firm "People-Ready" says grocery stores and pharmacies are hiring - particularly stockers and truck unloaders.
They are among the most in demand temporary jobs companies are hiring for across the U.S.
Skilled trade workers, like h-vac repair and plumbers, are also in high demand.
Warehouse workers are also highly sought after, as more retail goes online, with most non-essential businesses shuttered due to the pandemic.
Look who's hiring
