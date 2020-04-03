Look who's hiring

By  | 
Posted:

Staffing firm "People-Ready" says grocery stores and pharmacies are hiring - particularly stockers and truck unloaders.
They are among the most in demand temporary jobs companies are hiring for across the U.S.
Skilled trade workers, like h-vac repair and plumbers, are also in high demand.
Warehouse workers are also highly sought after, as more retail goes online, with most non-essential businesses shuttered due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus