Local businesses open their doors for customers on the holidays

In the spirit of the holidays many businesses are closed, but some choose to remain open for a multitude of reasons.

Mitchell Lloyd and Rish Heer managers at Swagath Indian Cuisine said that the people that spend their holidays in their restaurant are typically friendlier and grateful.

"People talk to us and they're grateful that we're open," Heer said.

Swagath Indian Cuisine wasn't the only restaurant or business open today. Several restaurant opened their doors to customers, and convenience stores like 7/11 and Quality Dairy remained open for people's Christmas Day needs.

Samantha Denison manager at 7/11 and she said that working the holidays isn't so bad when customers are friendly.

"Our customers bring us a lot of joy, so of course we all like to be with our family but we also have extended family in the store as well," Denison said. "You want Christmas day to be able to go by and have the last minute things, so we're open to help our guests and our customers."

While some people are swinging by convenience stores for egg nog and milk, restaurants have their doors open for people that don't have family to spend the holiday with, among other reasons.

"A lot of people don't have family around so they just come by themselves or they come with one other person," Henry Kwok, manager at Asian Buffet, said.

Whether it's because they don't have family to spend the holidays with, or simply are craving the the good food and friendly company, customers said they're appreciative of local stores that are open during the holidays.

"It helps because a lot of people are still traveling to get to their loved ones so having a place that's open does help a whole lot," Tywanda Davis said while dining at Swagath Indian Cuisine.

One customer said that eating out on the holidays helps ease the stress of preparing a big meal for family.

"To be able to come here for dinner for Christmas and be together is really convenient and its nice for us to not have to worry about making dinner and having to clean it up," Jennifer, a customer at Asian Buffet said.

Every business said that regardless of working on Christmas Day they're thankful for the business.

"We're always blessed to be here everyday, to have a business, and to be really busy on Christmas is a blessing in itself," Kwok said.

