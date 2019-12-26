Lions QB Matthew Stafford surprises fans

Detroit lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve with broken bones in his back but that didn't stop him from spreading some Christmas joy.

The veteran quarterback and his wife Kelly made a surprise visit to a couple of local boys who recently lost their dad.

The huge Lions fans couldn't believe who was at their front door.

The Staffords also brought them Christmas gifts which included video games.

Kelly is also on the mend after having a brain tumor removed last April.

Copyright 2019 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.