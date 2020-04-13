Lawn company fails to reap tax break at Michigan court

A lawn care company had hoped to harvest a significant tax break, but it has failed to break ground at the Michigan appeals court.

TruGreen said it should qualify for a tax exemption on seed, fertilizer and other products that enhance the lawns of customers.

It wants to be treated like farmers who till and plant.

TruGreen latched on to a key phrase in Michigan law referring to “things of the soil.” But the appeals court said the company’s services don’t qualify for the tax break. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said “things of the soil” doesn't pertain to “blades of well-tended grass.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.