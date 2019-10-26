Ladies Car Clinic aims to make women feel empowered

Snyder's Auto, a new auto shop on Bishop Road, is new to town but already making an impact on Lansing citizens.

The shop owner Mattie Rickman doesn't just want to have her business in Lansing, she also wants to make a difference in how confident people feel in their own auto skills.

Rickman and her fiance moved from Lost Angels to Lansing. She said being a woman in the auto industry, owning her own shop is a rarity.

She says when she opened her auto shop she was surprised to hear how many women felt taken advantage of when they take their car into a shop.

"I want the women of Lansing to have more confidence in themselves," Rickman said. "I did some research and saw other shops putting on similar clinics with amazing results."

The Ladies Car Clinic taught women basic car maintenance skills such as changing a tire, checking fluids, and battery maintenance.

"Before I met my fiance who is the lead technician, I didn't really know about cars and I have taken to shops and I felt stupid, I didn't know what they were talking about I felt like it was going over my head," Rickman said. "When I met my fiancee he taught me a lot of stuff and I had this sense of empowerment that I knew the vehicle I was driving."

This was the first year of doing the clinic, but she said she hopes to do it at least once a month.

