LCC hires firm for presidential search

Lansing Community College has hired an outside firm to search for its next president.

Greenwood-Asher & Associates will be leading the search for LCC's seventh president.

One Board of Trustees member said that Greenwood-Asher has proven to recruit exemplary candidates and meet their clients customized needs for the present and future.

Greenwood-Asher & Associates is a female-owned executive search, consulting and training firm with a diverse recruiting and consulting team.

Jan Greenwood and Betty Asher, founders and partners of G/A&A have conducted executive searches since 1992 and were both tenured professors and presidents of universities.

