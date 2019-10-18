LCC Iron and Steel conference shows the importance of preserving history

A two-day conference at the Lansing Community College is showing students and professionals the important of repairing and maintaining the metals of our past.

The Business & Community Institute (BCI) and LCC's Technical Careers Division are partnering to present the Iron & Steel Preservation Conference Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at LCC's West Campus.

The conference is designed to bring together engineers, historians, welders, craftsmen, educators and many more to learn about steel preservation and experience hands-on demonstrations.

Friday featured local and national experts on welding and riveting that lead discussions on how to lead, plan, and execute rehabilitation work in iron and steel.

Day two will feature hands-on-demonstrations in various welding disciplines while learning how these processes are used in preservation.

The Mackinac Bridge was built in 1957 and has annual upkeep.

"I want to share the importance of preservation and restoration of our historic metals in bridges, buildings, the infrastructure of our past and present," Vern Mesler, conference host and LCC adjunct professor of welding technology, said.

