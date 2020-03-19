Kroger to hire 10,000

Kroger, the nation's largest grocer, is planning to hire 10-thousand employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson says new associates will be hired around the nation, across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers.

Candidates may apply via: Jobs.Kroger.Com and could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

Kroger's average hourly wage is $15-dollars per hour.

