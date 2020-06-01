Kids and phones

Most parents are in the dark about how much time their little ones spend on tablets or smart phones.

That's according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

Researchers tracked over 100 pre-school aged children who had their own device.

Over half spent an hour or more a day on that device, and 15% averaged at least four hours.

However, nearly a third of parents underestimated their child's screen time and another third overestimated it.

The most commonly used app was YouTube, followed by Browsers, Camera and Photo Gallery.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan and published in 'Pediatrics.'

