Jury seated in trial of coach's knowledge of Nassar abuse

A jury has been selected in the trial of a former Michigan State gymnastics coach who is charged with lying to investigators in connection with sexual assault complaints against sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A jury was seated Monday in Ingham County court. Opening statements and testimony will begin Tuesday.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying when she denied being told of Nassar's sexual misconduct before 2016.

She's charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor of lying to police during the state Attorney General's investigation.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

In 2017, a woman coached by Klages reported that Klages downplayed her concerns about treatments by Nassar in the late 1990's, and warned her that a formal complaint about sexual abuse could have major consequences.

The woman wanted to join more than 20 females, who at that time, were suing Dr. Larry Nassar, MSU's former sports doctor.

They said they were assaulted under the guise of treatment.

The woman said that Kathie Klages was her coach when she was a teen in a Michigan State youth program, and that Klages told her to see Nassar about back pain.

The woman says Nassar repeatedly molested her and she says Klages told her she couldn't imagine anything questionable.

The woman, referred to as "Jane GMSU Doe," says Nassar performed what he called "spinal evaluations" that involved digital penetration of her vagina and anus. She saw him from 1999 to 2004. She says Nassar tried to engage her in inappropriate sexual dialogue and appeared to be grunting and breathing heavily while he examined her. She also says Nassar would look her in the eye, ask her if she felt better and hug her afterwards.

In August 2018, Klages was banned from USA Gymnastics, she was added to USAG's 'Permanently Ineligible Members' list less than one week after she was charged with two counts of lying to investigators about when she was told of Larry Nassar's abuse.

USAG says Klages violated "SafeSport Code for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, III.A.4, Bylaw 10.14(b)", which states "It is a violation of the Code for a Covered Individual to be convicted of or subject to a Criminal Disposition for a crime involving (a) any form of sexual misconduct or (b) a Minor."

Her appearances in court started in August 2018, and in September '18, she was bound over to trial. Since then, she has been in and out of court awaiting her trial.

