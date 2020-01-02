Illinois 11th state to legalize pot

The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes is now legal in Illinois.

The change took effect with the new year, to the delight of pot fans.

Many began lining up hours early at dispensaries.

Lines wrapped around the block near Herbal Remedies in Quincy.

Illinois is the 11th state to broadly allow marijuana's use and sale for people 21 or older.

Neighboring Michigan made it legal starting December first.

