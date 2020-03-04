IKEA recalls chest of drawers

IKEA is recalling more than 800-thousand dressers that can tip over and seriously injure, or even kill small children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Kullen 3-drawer chest if it's not properly anchored to the wall.

It should be placed in an area that children cannot access.

IKEA will accept in-store returns or arrange for free pick up of the chests for a full refund, or consumers can order a free wall-anchor kit.

