Happy Meal iconic toys return

Some of the most popular Happy Meal toys of all time are set to return.

The McDonald's Happy Meal debuted 40 years ago, and to mark the anniversary, fifteen toys will be available globally, with two extra Disney exclusives for the U.S.

The Cowboy McNugget from 1988, the Hamburglar from 1995, and the Space Jam Bugs Bunny from 1996 are among the toys returning.

They will be available from November 7th through 11th.

