Halloween spending forecast

T-minus eight days to Halloween and according to the National Retail Rederation consumers are expected to shell out $3.2 billion dollars on costumes, $2.6 billion on candy, and $390-million dollars on greeting cards.
That all averages out to 86 bucks per person, which is actually down slightly from last year's high.
A total of 172 million people plan to celebrate.
