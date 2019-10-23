Halloween spending forecast

T-minus eight days to Halloween and according to the National Retail Rederation consumers are expected to shell out $3.2 billion dollars on costumes, $2.6 billion on candy, and $390-million dollars on greeting cards.

That all averages out to 86 bucks per person, which is actually down slightly from last year's high.

A total of 172 million people plan to celebrate.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

