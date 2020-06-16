HIV life expectancy

People diagnosed with HIV are living longer.

That's according to new research from Harvard University.

The study included 39-thousand people with HIV infection, and nearly 400-thousand without HIV.

It showed infected people lived about nine fewer years overall.

But the difference was even smaller, about seven years, for those who began anti-viral therapy early.

Experts say improvements are still needed when it comes to preventing other chronic illnesses in HIV patients.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'JAMA Network Open.'

