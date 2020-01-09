Government program to provide preventative HIV meds for free

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a program that will provide free medication to protect people exposed to HIV.

According to MDHHS the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication can prevent a person from contracting HIV after being exposed to the virus by 75 percent.

The goal of the program is to remove cost barriers for many patients.

According to HIV.gov about 1 million people are living with HIV, and one in seven are unaware they are infected.

People that are qualified for the program can pick up PrEP at their local CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid with a prescription.

To qualify people must lack prescription drug coverage, be currently negative for HIV since PrEP is not a cure for HIV, and have a prescription.

You can learn more and enroll in the program at GetYourPrEP.com

