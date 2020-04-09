Google offers Stadia Pro free for 2 months

Google is giving two months of free access to its cloud-based game streaming platform called Stadia Pro.

The company said its offer was open to users in 14 countries as people are confined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stadia Pro typically costs $14.99 per month.

Google is anticipating a surge in usage, and lowering the resolution from 4-K to HD.

Stadia is still relatively new, it launched back in November.

