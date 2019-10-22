Ghost restaurants on the rise

With the popularity of food delivery services on the rise, a new phenomenon known as "ghost kitchens" is on the rise, too.

Many restaurant owners are whipping up dishes in their own kitchens that can only be accessed through third-party delivery apps like Grubhub and Ubereats.

Other restaurants are expanding their footprint with virtual restaurants where food is prepared for online orders only.

It is an effort to capitalize on the online ordering market.

It is the fastest-growing source of restaurant sales in the U.S., according to anaylsis from the NDP Group.

