Gap Inc. makes gear for healthcare workers

Several companies are doing their part to help those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gap will soon be making important gear for health care workers.
The company made the announcement on Twitter.
Gap said it will be making protective gear such as masks, gowns, and scrubs.
Other retailers like Neiman Marcus and Jo-Ann Fabrics are planning to do the same.
