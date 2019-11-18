Ford unveils electric Mustang Mach E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut Sunday night. It's a fully electric crossover SUV. (Source: Ford, CNN)
By  | 
Posted:

Ford introduces a new Mustang.
The Mustang Mach E was unveiled Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The electric crossover SUV resembles a Mustang, and Ford says it comes close to that car's performance.
The Mustang Mach E can travel 230 to more than 300 miles per charge, depending on the package.
The base version is expected to go from 0-to-60 in a little over 6 seconds, the GT version in about 3.5 seconds.
Pre-orders are being taken now, and the SUV will reach showrooms next Fall.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus