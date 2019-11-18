Ford unveils electric Mustang Mach E

Ford introduces a new Mustang.

The Mustang Mach E was unveiled Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The electric crossover SUV resembles a Mustang, and Ford says it comes close to that car's performance.

The Mustang Mach E can travel 230 to more than 300 miles per charge, depending on the package.

The base version is expected to go from 0-to-60 in a little over 6 seconds, the GT version in about 3.5 seconds.

Pre-orders are being taken now, and the SUV will reach showrooms next Fall.

