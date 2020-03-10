Float Into Smoothie King for a Free Smoothie

If you're looking for a boost: Smoothie King is launching a brand new smoothie today called Metabolism Boost.

It comes in two flavors, strawberry pineapple and mango ginger.

The smoothies are designed to boost metabolism and help control appetite.

It's made with organic vegetables, non-GMO fruit, fiber, protein and naturally derived caffeine.

Today customers who come in stores wearing their favorite swim floaties can get one 20 ounce Metabolism Boost smoothie for free.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

