Financial health index getting better

NBC 15 News sits down with a financial education specialist from Summit Credit Union in Madison to find the best methods for paying off debt and contributing towards your savings as we start 2020.
Breathing a little easier.
Bankrate-dot-com is out with a new financial health index survey, showing Americans feel a little better about their financial health, after an initial spike because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fear of being unable to pay everyday bills has fallen since stimulus checks started going out.
57% of Americans told Bankrate the federal government needs to do more to address their personal financial concerns stemming from the outbreak.
32% say the government's done enough and 11% believe it's done more than enough.
