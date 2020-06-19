Father's day is this Sunday, and the National Retail Federation is forecasting an uptick in spending on dad this year.
The organization anticipates $17-billion dollars will be spent on the holiday this year, which is bound to look a little different, thanks to coronavirus.
A survey of more than 8-thousand Americans found "special outings" topped the list, with an expected $2-point-8 billion dollars spent.
That's followed by $2-point-5 billion on clothing, and $2-point-3 billion on gift cards.
Father's Day spending forecast
