FEMA says federal employee has COVID-19

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says a federal employee working at its headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19.

FEMA says it has done contracted tracing to determine if the unidentified employee had any contact with any of the principals on the White House coronavirus task force in recent days.

The employee tested positive Monday.

The agency says the employee and any others who were in contact with that person did not come within six feet of members of the task force.

