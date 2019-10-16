Ever wanted to step foot into the Oval Office?

Well this could be your chance.

A home for sale in New York includes a replica of the President's office.

Realtor-dot-com says the current owners bought the property in 2009, and it took 18 months to design and build a presidential office.

The husband wanted a downstairs man cave, and as a joke their architect suggested an Oval Office.

The price tag for a house fit for a president?

Nearly 3-million dollars.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.