Ever wanted to step foot into the Oval Office?
Well this could be your chance.
A home for sale in New York includes a replica of the President's office.
Realtor-dot-com says the current owners bought the property in 2009, and it took 18 months to design and build a presidential office.
The husband wanted a downstairs man cave, and as a joke their architect suggested an Oval Office.
The price tag for a house fit for a president?
Nearly 3-million dollars.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Ever wanted to step foot into the Oval Office?
Ever wanted to step foot into the Oval Office?