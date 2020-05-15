Elective surgeries cancelled

The covid-19 pandemic may lead to the cancellation of over 28-million elective surgeries this year.
Researchers used information from surgeons in 71 countries to estimate totals for nearly 200 nations.
They project over 70% of planned operations will be cancelled through the peak period of coronavirus.
And while most of these surgeries will be for non-cancer conditions, over 2-million cancer patients may face a postponed or cancelled procedure.
The study was led by researchers at University of Birmingham (UK) and published in 'British Journal of Surgery.'
