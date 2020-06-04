Government study says E.R. visits rise with age

A new government study finds emergency room visits are common among older Americans.

Researchers looked at three years of E.R. data for patients over 60 years old.

There were 43 E.R. visits per 100 people, and that rate increased with age.

About 7% of visits involved nursing home residents, and 30% of patients arrived by ambulance.

Falls were one of the most common reasons for an E.R. visit, especially among the oldest patients.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

