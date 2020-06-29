E-cig ads may increase teen vaping

New research from Canada shows banning e-cigarette advertising reduces teen vaping.

The study compared teen vaping rates in Quebec and Manitoba where there are strict laws against e-cigarette ads, to other provinces that do not restrict these ads.

It showed exposure to vaping ads was more prevalent in areas without restrictions, and teens who noticed the ads were more likely to vape.

The study was led by researchers at University of Waterloo (CAN) and published in 'Pediatrics.'

