Dunkin' Beyond Snoop Dogg

Dunkin' is rolling out a new breakfast sandwich, featuring Beyond Meat's sausage patties, and some star power.

The "Beyond D-O-Double-G" is inspired by Snoop Dogg's love of the plant-based protein.

And the add campaign features Snoop, surprising unsuspecting customers as a Dunkin' employee.

The Beyond D-O-Double-G sandwich is available for one week only and features a Beyond Breakfast sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.