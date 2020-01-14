Dunkin' Beyond Snoop Dogg

Dunkin' is rolling out a new breakfast sandwich, featuring Beyond Meat's sausage patties, and some star power.
The "Beyond D-O-Double-G" is inspired by Snoop Dogg's love of the plant-based protein.
And the add campaign features Snoop, surprising unsuspecting customers as a Dunkin' employee.
The Beyond D-O-Double-G sandwich is available for one week only and features a Beyond Breakfast sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.
