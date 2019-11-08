Disney CEO Bob Iger says Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices when the streaming service launches on Tuesday.
The companies reached a distribution deal, which reportedly had been in doubt due to a disagreement over advertising.
Disney+ will also be available on Lg and Samsung smart TV's.
Also the Amazon deal is big, because it will integrate Disney+ into Alexa.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire
Disney CEO Bob Iger says Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices when the streaming service launches on Tuesday.