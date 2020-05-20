The makers of money moving app "Zelle" have released free e-learning classes aimed at older Americans.
According to the latest data from Zelle, more than one third of adults, aged 55-74, say they are concerned about their risk of being targeted by financial scams or fraud.
Zelle has worked with Senior Planet to co-create curriculum for older adults to learn how to use digital banking tools safely during the covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
The free, online courses will be available weekly via the Senior Planet website, and will be available for 10 weeks.
Digital Banking 101
