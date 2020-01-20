Department of Civil Rights asks people to reflect on social equality during MLK day

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by reflecting on equality and equity of American citizens, especially addressing racial inequality.

“Dr. King was the conscience of a generation,” Mary Engelman, interim executive director of the Department, said. “He called on Americans to reflect on equality and equity. His legacy includes calling for addressing radical disparities in pay as well as equal access to everyday activities of citizens and residents. His voice resonates through the decades, calling us to our better selves.”

The National Day of Racial Healing is on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Department of Civil Rights said the holiday is a day to address "racial disparities and equity as they are expressed both explicitly and implicitly."

Engelman said that people have a social responsibility to strive for equity and inclusion for all people.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.