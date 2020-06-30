Customer satisfaction restaurant report

Chick-fil-A reigns supreme again, and there's a new pizza king.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report, Chick-fil-A leads the way for the sixth year in a row.

But it should be noted customer satisfation scores declined across the board in this latest survey, which was conducted from April 2019 to March 2020.

For the first time since 2009, Domino's beats Papa John's in the pizza segment.

And as far as full-service restaurants go, Longhorn Steakhouse's customer satisfaction remained stable, and took the crown.

