Costco cracks down on non-members in food court

Costco is cracking down.

For years the general public has enjoyed the Costco Food Court, and the cheap slices of pizza and dollar-50 hot dogs.

But signs went up last week saying: "Effective March 16th an active Costco Membership Card will be required to purchase items from our food court."

When NBC reached out for comment - Costco said that's actually always been the rule, it's just never really been enforced.

The cost of a membership starts at $60-dollars per year.

