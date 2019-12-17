Cosmic Crisp apple is here!

An apple with an "out of this world" crunch has arrived in stores across the country.

The "Cosmic Crisp," developed in Washington State, is now available in grocery stores.

The apple is a cross between the "Enterprise" and "Honeycrisp" varieties.

It is a product of the Washington State University tree fruit program.

The apple was first bred back in 1997.

Now, two decades later, the apple is ready for consumers.

Cosmic Crisps will be grown exclusively in Washington State for the next decade.

