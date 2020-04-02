Coronavirus international travel tool

If you're dreaming of getting out and seeing the world...Trip.com is out with the 'Covid-19 International Traveler's Guide.'

It is touted as a one-stop information source designed to make planning travel safer and easier during this period of uncertainty.

The 'country/region entry restrictions' tool now allows users to input their desired destination and travel history.

That will tell users if their travel will be restricted by the most up-to-date immigration policies.

Recent cancellations, updates on relief efforts, and statistics on the state of the global pandemic will also be available.

