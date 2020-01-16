Popcorn & Oreo lovers REJOICE!

Sam's Club is set to roll out a new candy popcorn addition right in time for National Popcorn Day this Sunday: Oreo Popcorn!

The Cookie Pop Oreo Popcorn will launch exclusively at Sam's Club locations nationwide next week.

The new popcorn comes in a 20 ounce bag and is drizzled with the cream filling from the middle of the Oreo, and covered in crushed Oreo cookies.

This new flavor joins Candy Pop Butterfinger Popcorn and Candy Pop Twix Popcorn, also sold at Sam's Club.

