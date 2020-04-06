Chipotle new menu items delayed

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down restaurant dining rooms around the country, but work continues to innovate behind the scenes.

Chipotle's CEO says the burrito chain is developing new menu items, including brisket and cauliflower rice.

But customers won't be able to try them until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Chipotle had previously planned to introduce one to two new items per year.

While restaurants have been suffering, Chipotle has been offering free delivery on orders over $10 through April to entice customers.

