Chipotle eGift cards support healthcare workers

Chipotle Mexican Grill is launching a new e-gift card program that will support healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The brand will match 10% of special e-gift card purchases and donating to Direct Relief.

That's an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers in the U.S. and around the world.

You can learn more and purchase a healthcare heroes e-gift card through May 31st on the Chipotle website.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

