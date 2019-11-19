Child, not grizzly bears, cracked glass window

Tue 10:12 PM, Nov 19, 2019

A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo’s bear exhibit, and officials say there’s no need to fear the bears will get out.
The zoo said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, “shattering the laminate layer.”
A spokeswoman says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each an inch thick.
