Child, not grizzly bears, cracked glass window

A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo’s bear exhibit, and officials say there’s no need to fear the bears will get out.

The zoo said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, “shattering the laminate layer.”

A spokeswoman says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each an inch thick.

