Carnival cancels more cruises

Carnival Cruise Line cancels more trips...

The beleaguered cruise company issued a Tweet Wednesday saying all sailings out of San Francisco would be canceled for the rest of the year.

Sailings of the Radiance and the Legend ships are canceled through November 1st....

All Alaska sailings are canceled through the end of June.

It's all in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival is the world's largest cruise operator.

