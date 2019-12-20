Buy a gift card every payday

If you've found yourself stressed out over spending on holiday gifts here's an idea to avoid it next year.

Make a resolution to buy a gift card with every paycheck starting in January through November.

Then you can use those gift cards to buy presents for your loved ones, or just give the gift cards.

You can pick up gift cards in varying amounts at most big box stores or even grocery stores during your weekly shopping for everyday essentials.

