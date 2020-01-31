Bolton: Trump asked me to ensure Zelenskiy, Giuliani met

In an Oval Office meeting last May, President Donald Trump asked then-national security adviser John Bolton to call Ukraine's newly elected leader and make sure he would meet with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was going to try to coax the Ukrainians into investigating Democrats.

That's according to an unpublished manuscript of Bolton's book which was read by a person who shared details of its contents with The Associated Press.

Bolton says he never made the call. Trump denies ever asking Bolton to get Giuliani a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

