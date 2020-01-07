Best place to maintain New Year's resolutions

We're almost a full week into 20-20, did you know some places are better than others when it comes to keeping up your new year's resolution?

According to Wallethub, San Diego, California is the best place in the country to maintain your new year's resolution.

Wallethub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 57 key metrics.

The data set ranges from adult obesity to income growth to employment outlook.

Scottsdale, Arizona ranked second, followed by San Francisco.

Gulfport, Mississippi came in last.

