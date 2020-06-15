American Girl releasing scrubs outfit

American Girl is releasing an exclusive doll outfit to honor frontline healthcare workers.

It's part of mattel's #ThankyouHeroes line, and for every American Girl scrubs outfit sold, the brand will donate one craft activity book to First Responders Children's Foundation.

The foundation benefits the children of first responders leading the fight against covid-19.

The outfit, which includes a fabric face mask, is available for pre-order ($24) starting today through the end of the year.

The scrubs outfit is expected to ship to consumers in August 2020.

